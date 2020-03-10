Analysts suggest ArcelorMittal (MT) could spike -50.12% in a year

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is -40.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.53 and a high of $24.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.49% off its average median price target of $20.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 19.46% higher than the price target low of $12.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.43, the stock is -33.87% and -35.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -19.27% at the moment leaves the stock -34.39% off its SMA200. MT registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.87.

The stock witnessed a -40.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.23%, and is -28.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

ArcelorMittal (MT) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $11.22B and $70.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.76% and -56.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

ArcelorMittal (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal (MT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $15.89B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.20% in year-over-year returns.

ArcelorMittal (MT) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in ArcelorMittal (MT), holding a 3.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 641.18M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 3.35% of the Float.

ArcelorMittal (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -68.68% down over the past 12 months. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is -26.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.86% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.49.