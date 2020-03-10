Analysts suggest BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) could spike -60.43% in a year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -8.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $9.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 6.56% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.11 million and changing -23.36% at the moment leaves the stock 6.89% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -60.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.95.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.15%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.81% over the week and 12.48% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $452.18M and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.26% and -65.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.90%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $4.76M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.10% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 91.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.55M, and float is at 143.55M with Short Float at 10.65%. Institutions hold 90.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares valued at $41.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.89% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.95 million shares valued at $37.76 million to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 9.94 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $34.3 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 9.41 million with a market value of $32.46 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $72500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 778086.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.45 per share for $65250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $7250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,252 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 352.96% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -18.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.