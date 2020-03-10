Analysts suggest IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) could spike -45.80% in a year

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is -46.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.01 and a high of $81.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBKC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.33% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.08% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.64% higher than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.41, the stock is -41.11% and -44.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -28.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.09% off its SMA200. IBKC registered -45.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.41.

The stock witnessed a -46.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.77%, and is -36.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.49% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) has around 3373 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.84 and Fwd P/E is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -27.86% and -50.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IBERIABANK Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $291.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.70% in year-over-year returns.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Top Institutional Holders

375 institutions hold shares in IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.12% while institutional investors hold 88.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 51.47M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 86.48% of the Float.

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN MICHAEL J, the company’s VICE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that BROWN MICHAEL J sold 11,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $72.61 per share for a total of $834542.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135341.0 shares.

IBERIABANK Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that PRICE MICHAEL SCOTT (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $74.08 per share for $13112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6878.0 shares of the IBKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, KOTTLER ROBERT M (EVP, DIR OF RETAIL & SMALL BUS) disposed off 19,438 shares at an average price of $74.16 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 24,972 shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC).

IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) that is trading -29.18% down over the past 12 months. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is -43.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.24% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 705400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.