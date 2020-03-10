Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Apergy Corporation (APY), Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares are -74.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -44.19% or -$6.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -66.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -56.12% and -67.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the APY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the APY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.70. The forecasts give the Apergy Corporation stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 70.91 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 73.0% or 46.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.10% in the current quarter to $0.13, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.76, down -5.00% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 26,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,003. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 7,056 in purchases and sales respectively.

Todd Stephen M., a Director at the company, bought 4,410 shares worth $75005.0 at $17.01 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 7,349 APY shares valued at $124991.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $17.01 per share.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is trading around $26.88 with a market cap of $5.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $122.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FANG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Diamondback Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 218,315 shares. Insider sales totaled 77,989 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 23.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 155.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy Inc. having a total of 841 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.