Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) shares are -8.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.39% or -$2.33 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -6.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.00% and -12.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the BXMT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 29, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the BXMT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $34.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.50. The forecasts give the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 11.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, up 4.10% from $2.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.64 and $0.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 184,751 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,588. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,738 and 1,295 in purchases and sales respectively.

Marone Anthony F. JR, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 432 shares worth $16809.0 at $38.91 per share on Feb 10. The Managing Director had earlier sold another 152 BXMT shares valued at $5916.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $38.92 per share. Armer Douglas N. (Executive Vice President) sold 711 shares at $38.91 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $27665.0 while Ruffing Thomas C, (Managing Director) sold 132 shares on Dec 09 for $4859.0 with each share fetching $36.81.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), on the other hand, is trading around $52.25 with a market cap of $15.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Restaurant Brands International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 26,777 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,960,717 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.96M shares after the latest sales, with -0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.41% with a share float percentage of 274.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. having a total of 628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 15.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 5.30% of shares outstanding.