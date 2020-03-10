Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares are -6.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.66% or -$1.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.07% down YTD and -10.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.58% and -8.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, UBS recommended the FSCT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the FSCT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.25. The forecasts give the Forescout Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.09 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.98% or 7.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.31, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.58, up 13.60% from -$0.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 466,868 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 929,037. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 83,814 and 207,710 in purchases and sales respectively.

Abreu Pedro, a Chief Strategy Officer at the company, sold 5,287 shares worth $171177.0 at $32.38 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 4,000 FSCT shares valued at $130480.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $32.62 per share. Milliken Darren J. (SVP, GC & Corp Compliance Ofcr) sold 6,049 shares at $32.98 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $199508.0 while Harms Christopher, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,451 shares on Feb 18 for $212773.0 with each share fetching $32.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), on the other hand, is trading around $27.75 with a market cap of $8.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AMH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $31.16 million. This represented a 89.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $284.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $457.89 million, significantly higher than the $410.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $259.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at American Homes 4 Rent over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 2,335,010 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,855 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.73M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 257.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Homes 4 Rent having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.62 million shares worth more than $1.04 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.76 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.