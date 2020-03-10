Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Cosan Limited (CZZ)

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are 7.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.88% or -$10.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 11.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.63% and -2.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the NEE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the NEE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $261.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $266.94. The forecasts give the NextEra Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $310.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $242.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 2.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 15.72% or -7.97%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.70% in the current quarter to $2.13, down from the $2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.08, up 3.10% from $8.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 82 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 546,757 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 555,212. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 299,491 and 159,428 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kelliher Joseph T, a EVP, Federal Reg. Affairs at the company, sold 14,330 shares worth $3.56 million at $248.15 per share on Feb 28. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier sold another 70,969 NEE shares valued at $18.58 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $261.82 per share. PORGES DAVID L (Director) bought 3,000 shares at $275.50 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $826500.0 while Sieving Charles E, (EVP & General Counsel) sold 35,535 shares on Jan 24 for $9.16 million with each share fetching $257.69.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ), on the other hand, is trading around $14.76 with a market cap of $3.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $96.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cosan Limited (CZZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CZZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.60%

Major holders

Insiders own 38.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.00% with a share float percentage of 105.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosan Limited having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 9.0 million shares worth more than $205.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nucleo Capital LTDA, with the investment firm holding over 7.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.84 million and represent 5.54% of shares outstanding.