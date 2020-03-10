Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) shares are -16.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.91% or -$2.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.17% down YTD and -15.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.88% and -19.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2018, JMP Securities recommended the ORI stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, JMP Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on July 12, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ORI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.00. The forecasts give the Old Republic International Corporation stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 28.38% or 28.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.60% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.72, up 0.50% from $1.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 101,176 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 48,453 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCNITT PETER, a Director at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $149250.0 at $19.90 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 ORI shares valued at $104850.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $20.97 per share. ZUCARO ALDO C (Director) bought 30,000 shares at $19.64 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $589200.0 while WALKER STEVEN R, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Feb 28 for $98450.0 with each share fetching $19.69.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD), on the other hand, is trading around $20.58 with a market cap of $5.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STWD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $166.23 million. This represented a 41.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $286.43 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.60 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.2 million, significantly lower than the $585.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-44.06 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Starwood Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 924,351 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,651 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.95M shares after the latest sales, with 7.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 273.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starwood Property Trust Inc. having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.82 million shares worth more than $666.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $437.7 million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.