Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), Formula One Group (FWONK)

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) shares are -23.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.65% or -$0.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -23.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.51% and -24.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 30, 2017, Raymond James recommended the PSEC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 22, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the PSEC stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Prospect Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 17.5% or 17.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -11.70% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,690,263 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 6,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gremp William, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $6537.0 at $6.54 per share on Feb 12. The CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO had earlier bought another 5,000 PSEC shares valued at $30900.0 on Feb 25. The shares were bought at $6.18 per share. Stark Eugene S (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $6.52 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $6520.0 while Van Dask Kristin Lea, (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) bought 3,250 shares on Dec 09 for $21241.0 with each share fetching $6.54.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), on the other hand, is trading around $29.96 with a market cap of $6.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Formula One Group (FWONK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Formula One Group over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,007 shares. Insider sales totaled 21,664 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.02M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.02% with a share float percentage of 203.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.44 million shares worth more than $801.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 13.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $637.72 million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.