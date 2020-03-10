Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -39.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $5.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.33% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.52, the stock is -29.20% and -24.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.04 million and changing -18.72% at the moment leaves the stock 76.17% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -69.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 280.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.86.

The stock witnessed a -10.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.83%, and is -21.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.42% over the week and 11.64% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 301 employees, a market worth around $337.82M and $60.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1034.33% and -74.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) is at an average rating of 3.30.

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $14.91M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.20% in year-over-year returns.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), with 11.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.23% while institutional investors hold 10.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.25M, and float is at 199.93M with Short Float at 16.32%. Institutions hold 10.36% of the Float.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.