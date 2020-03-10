Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is -67.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $17.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 23.16% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -48.76% and -58.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -21.67% at the moment leaves the stock -66.18% off its SMA200. LBRT registered -74.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a -53.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.71%, and is -43.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.94% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) has around 2571 employees, a market worth around $484.06M and $1.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 6.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.51% and -79.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $448.54M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), with 7.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.50% while institutional investors hold 90.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.62M, and float is at 61.29M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 82.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 34.05 million shares valued at $378.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.57% of the LBRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 34.05 million shares valued at $378.69 million to account for 41.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.56 million shares representing 15.33% and valued at over $139.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $56.77 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOTT R SEAN, the company’s VP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that ELLIOTT R SEAN sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $10560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94095.0 shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that ELLIOTT R SEAN (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $10.50 per share for $10500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95095.0 shares of the LBRT stock.