Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) is -64.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYTU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $4.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 92.63% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -47.19% and -55.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -25.26% at the moment leaves the stock -70.95% off its SMA200. AYTU registered -75.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1900.

The stock witnessed a -51.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.50%, and is -35.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.88% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $10.90M and $8.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -24.68% and -86.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aytu BioScience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $6.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 77.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 196.20% year-over-year.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), with 1.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.71% while institutional investors hold 34.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.33M, and float is at 25.68M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 31.61% of the Float.

Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.