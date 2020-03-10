BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is attracting new Institutional Money

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) is -44.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.84 and a high of $88.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOKF stock was last observed hovering at around $65.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.63% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.7% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 37.82% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.50, the stock is -36.86% and -40.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -25.53% at the moment leaves the stock -39.03% off its SMA200. BOKF registered -43.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.39.

The stock witnessed a -40.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.87%, and is -35.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) has around 5107 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $1.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.66. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.03% and -45.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BOK Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.65 with sales reaching $451.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF), with 39.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.54% while institutional investors hold 96.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.48M, and float is at 31.43M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 42.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 3.3 million shares valued at $288.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.67% of the BOKF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 million shares valued at $286.3 million to account for 4.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are George Kaiser Family Foundation which holds 2.9 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $253.19 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.22% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $137.42 million.

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BALL C FRED JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BALL C FRED JR sold 475 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $80.50 per share for a total of $38238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2740.0 shares.

BOK Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that BALL C FRED JR (Director) sold a total of 301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $80.88 per share for $24345.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3215.0 shares of the BOKF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, BANGERT STEVEN (Director) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $79.94 for $999250.0. The insider now directly holds 118,677 shares of BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF).

BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -32.32% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -34.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.63% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.57.