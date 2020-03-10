Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) turns bearish with loss of -4.84 points

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) is -56.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a high of $56.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $25.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.84% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.63% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.78% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.87, the stock is -41.35% and -49.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -18.83% at the moment leaves the stock -52.25% off its SMA200. CUK registered -61.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.56.

The stock witnessed a -49.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.11%, and is -32.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.30% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $15.43B and $20.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83 and Fwd P/E is 4.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.82% and -63.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01. The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), holding a 8.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 739.46M, and float is at 157.21M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 8.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board with over 2.63 million shares valued at $126.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.83% of the CUK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 1.61 million shares valued at $77.69 million to account for 17.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.5 million shares representing 16.46% and valued at over $72.25 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.88% of the shares totaling 535800.0 with a market value of $25.8 million.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAND SIR JONATHON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAND SIR JONATHON sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $40.83 per share for a total of $204151.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18736.0 shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 03 that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 03 and was made at $46.50 per share for $930000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 122934.0 shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) acquired 13,300 shares at an average price of $45.12 for $600096.0. The insider now directly holds 376,975 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -63.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.89% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 456810.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.62.