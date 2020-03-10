Check out this: Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is on the verge of a huge rally

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -51.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $12.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The GCI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 65.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.09, the stock is -42.28% and -48.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.97 million and changing -24.08% at the moment leaves the stock -60.67% off its SMA200. GCI registered -74.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a -52.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.92%, and is -21.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has around 21255 employees, a market worth around $382.94M and $1.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.59. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.94% and -75.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $952.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -732.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 106.90% year-over-year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Top Institutional Holders

296 institutions hold shares in Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), with 6.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.19% while institutional investors hold 95.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.93M, and float is at 123.93M with Short Float at 20.82%. Institutions hold 90.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.43 million shares valued at $123.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.12% of the GCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.99 million shares valued at $82.84 million to account for 21.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 9.77 million shares representing 16.15% and valued at over $62.31 million, while Cooperman, Leon G. holds 12.47% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $48.14 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALL BARBARA W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALL BARBARA W. bought 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $3.88 per share for a total of $100880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 130745.0 shares.

Gannett Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Tarica Laurence (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $3.85 per share for $154000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 173070.0 shares of the GCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Reed Michael (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.82 for $382000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,012,361 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI).