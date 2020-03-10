Check out this: SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is on the verge of a huge rally

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is -73.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $9.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The SD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -51.22% and -62.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -43.94% at the moment leaves the stock -76.47% off its SMA200. SD registered -84.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.68.

The stock witnessed a -60.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.83%, and is -48.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.89% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $42.49M and $266.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -41.88% and -88.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.10%).

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SandRidge Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $67.3M over the same period.Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.10% in year-over-year returns.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD), with 965.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 79.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.28M, and float is at 34.80M with Short Float at 4.46%. Institutions hold 76.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 4.82 million shares valued at $20.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the SD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.29 million shares valued at $9.69 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Guggenheim Capital, LLC which holds 2.1 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $8.92 million, while Cannell Capital LLC holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $8.89 million.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -41.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.67% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 981620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.16.