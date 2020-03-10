Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Vs. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Updated Outlook

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares are -9.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.77% or -$2.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.37% and -10.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the CIEN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 08, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CIEN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.95. The forecasts give the Ciena Corporation stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $47.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.37% or 17.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.80% in the current quarter to $0.53, up from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.71, up 6.20% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 348 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 451,460 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 716,314. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 411,543 and 263,568 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH GARY B, a President, CEO at the company, sold 4,250 shares worth $186557.0 at $43.90 per share on Feb 19. The President, CEO had earlier sold another 4,250 CIEN shares valued at $186989.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $44.00 per share. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares at $42.83 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $107075.0 while PETRIK ANDREW C, (VP, CONTROLLER) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 18 for $85660.0 with each share fetching $42.83.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.91 with a market cap of $5.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KNX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 91,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,057,662 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.52M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 122.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.6 million shares worth more than $917.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.04 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.