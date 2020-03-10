CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) makes -33.01% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) is -49.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNXM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is -35.08% and -43.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -20.42% at the moment leaves the stock -42.15% off its SMA200. CNXM registered -44.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.38.

The stock witnessed a -41.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.64%, and is -33.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.46% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) has a market worth around $803.39M and $305.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.42 and Fwd P/E is 3.59. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.87% and -50.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $89.7M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 28.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.90% in year-over-year returns.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), with 47.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.29% while institutional investors hold 67.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.33M, and float is at 67.92M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 31.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.36 million shares valued at $104.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.09% of the CNXM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 4.48 million shares valued at $73.66 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.28 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $54.07 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $20.49 million.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times.