Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) up -51.72% since start of the year

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) is 182.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The COCP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 45.52% and 90.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.64 million and changing 18.64% at the moment leaves the stock -2.74% off its SMA200. COCP registered -51.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.43.

The stock witnessed a 155.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.00%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.61% over the week and 28.74% over the month.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $63.71M and $6.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 262.60% and -53.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07. The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.70% this year.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), with 15.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.71% while institutional investors hold 24.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.51M, and float is at 26.09M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 13.83% of the Float.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.