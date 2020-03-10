Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) up -50.97% since start of the year

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -48.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $4.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $3.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.49% off the consensus price target high of $4.14 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 32.31% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is -36.29% and -43.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing -24.79% at the moment leaves the stock -49.49% off its SMA200. SID registered -50.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.47.

The stock witnessed a -42.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.48%, and is -35.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.35% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 38304 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $5.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.26 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -23.81% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 272.70% in year-over-year returns.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), holding a 3.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 649.81M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 3.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.0 million shares valued at $27.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.58% of the SID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.51 million shares valued at $22.47 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.67 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $12.68 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $10.87 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -68.68% down over the past 12 months. Mechel PAO (MTL) is -7.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.04% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.