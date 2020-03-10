Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is attracting new Institutional Money

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is -31.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -30.14% and -31.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -18.61% at the moment leaves the stock -11.01% off its SMA200. CNR registered -7.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a -33.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.93%, and is -21.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) has around 20100 employees, a market worth around $794.21M and $4.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.21. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.27% and -40.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is at an average rating of 3.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 95.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.53M, and float is at 44.87M with Short Float at 7.76%. Institutions hold 94.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.05 million shares valued at $528.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 49.22% of the CNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 16.74 million shares valued at $142.45 million to account for 13.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coliseum Capital Management, Llc which holds 5.44 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $46.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $27.66 million.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOORE TODD R, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal & Compliance. SEC filings show that MOORE TODD R sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $8.64 per share for a total of $112258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103495.0 shares.