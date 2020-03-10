Deere & Company (DE) Vs. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL): Which Is Riskier?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares are -13.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.56% or -$14.04 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.49% and -11.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the DE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $150.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $188.39. The forecasts give the Deere & Company stock a price target range of $243.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $145.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.27% or -3.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.40% in the current quarter to $2.83, down from the $3.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.57, down -6.90% from $9.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.29 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 277,279 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 167,689. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 230,795 and 90,484 in purchases and sales respectively.

von Pentz Markwart, a Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af at the company, sold 2,350 shares worth $411478.0 at $175.10 per share on Jan 21. The Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af had earlier sold another 7,562 DE shares valued at $1.35 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $178.00 per share. May John C II (CEO & President) sold 8,112 shares at $174.11 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $1.41 million while May John C II, (CEO & President) sold 5,075 shares on Dec 13 for $879919.0 with each share fetching $173.38.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL), on the other hand, is trading around $32.90 with a market cap of $9.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.41% with a share float percentage of 202.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. having a total of 550 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 14.83 million shares worth more than $653.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $634.32 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.