Dissecting CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) top performing stock: Get the Stats

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is -45.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.84 and a high of $54.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.78% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $24.77, the stock is -42.89% and -44.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -23.90% at the moment leaves the stock -46.22% off its SMA200. CIT registered -49.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.93.

The stock witnessed a -48.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.02%, and is -39.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) has around 3609 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.41. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.20% and -54.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIT Group Inc. (CIT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIT Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $548.29M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Top Institutional Holders

0 institutions hold shares in CIT Group Inc. (CIT), with 40.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.62% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.11M, and float is at 92.60M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.48 million shares valued at $432.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.67% of the CIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Pacific Advisors, LP with 8.56 million shares valued at $390.69 million to account for 8.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.12 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $370.54 million, while Capital World Investors holds 7.68% of the shares totaling 7.53 million with a market value of $343.6 million.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at CIT Group Inc. (CIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frank Alan L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Frank Alan L bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $32.35 per share for a total of $35585.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16846.0 shares.

CIT Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Fawcett John J. (EVP and Chief Financial Office) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $39.57 per share for $158296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78043.0 shares of the CIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Fawcett John J. (EVP and Chief Financial Office) acquired 14,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $350000.0. The insider now directly holds 14,000 shares of CIT Group Inc. (CIT).

CIT Group Inc. (CIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is -10.94% lower over the past 12 months. Regional Management Corp. (RM) is -13.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.92% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.