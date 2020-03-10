Dissecting Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) is -73.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $2.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -59.43% and -67.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.65 million and changing -43.46% at the moment leaves the stock -73.93% off its SMA200. GTE registered -84.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.29.

The stock witnessed a -64.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.57%, and is -52.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.68% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $128.29M and $571.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.59 and Fwd P/E is 2.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -39.70% and -87.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Analyst Forecasts

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $190.43M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.70% in year-over-year returns.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), with 5.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.41% while institutional investors hold 75.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.90M, and float is at 361.79M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 74.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GMT Capital Corp with over 80.26 million shares valued at $103.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.87% of the GTE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with 41.07 million shares valued at $52.99 million to account for 11.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Moerus Capital Management, LLC which holds 17.57 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $22.67 million, while Luminus Management, LLC holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 16.73 million with a market value of $21.58 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wade Brooke N., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wade Brooke N. bought 122,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $1.26 per share for a total of $154162.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Wade Brooke N. (Director) bought a total of 483,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $1.24 per share for $599912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 883800.0 shares of the GTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26, GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) acquired 133,700 shares at an average price of $0.99 for $132363.0. The insider now directly holds 81,156,086 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -50.69% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -59.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.61% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.