Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares are -63.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.85% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.17% down YTD and -48.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -39.34% and -46.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, Johnson Rice recommended the AXAS stock is a Accumulate, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AXAS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.13. The forecasts give the Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $1.23 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.08. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 89.43% or -62.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -11.00% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,023,445 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,660 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON ROBERT L G, a President/CEO at the company, bought 35,380 shares worth $9906.0 at $0.28 per share on Feb 07. The VP – Contracts and Marketing had earlier bought another 35,380 AXAS shares valued at $9906.0 on Feb 07. The shares were bought at $0.28 per share. Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) bought 35,380 shares at $0.28 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9906.0 while Krog George William Jr, (VP Chief Accounting Officer) bought 35,380 shares on Feb 07 for $9906.0 with each share fetching $0.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), on the other hand, is trading around $98.75 with a market cap of $44.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $160.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 67.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.12 billion. This represented a 36.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.90 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.36 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 149 times at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 68 times and accounting for 267,258 shares. Insider sales totaled 403,891 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 81 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 934.62k shares after the latest sales, with 13.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 427.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. having a total of 1,698 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $5.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.