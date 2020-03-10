Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), Aramark (ARMK)

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares are -5.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.51% or -$3.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.27% and -17.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 07, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the CAH stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 12, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CAH stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $58.43. The forecasts give the Cardinal Health Inc. stock a price target range of $68.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.51% or 0.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 24.60% in the current quarter to $1.45, down from the $1.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.35, up 5.20% from $5.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 288,568 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,687. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 2,305 in purchases and sales respectively.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), on the other hand, is trading around $29.76 with a market cap of $7.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Aramark (ARMK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARMK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Aramark over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 73 times and accounting for 22,208,489 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,123 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.82M shares after the latest sales, with -113.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 249.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aramark having a total of 529 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mantle Ridge LP with over 24.1 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Mantle Ridge LP held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 9.24% of shares outstanding.