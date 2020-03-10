Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CNO) shares are -22.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.31% or -$1.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -19.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.30% and -24.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the CNO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on January 07, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CNO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.58. The forecasts give the CNO Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.39 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.17% or 25.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.00% in the current quarter to $0.45, up from the $0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.99, down -3.90% from $1.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 727,412 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 282,367. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 519,192 and 145,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schwartz Joel H., a President, Colonial Penn at the company, sold 1,717 shares worth $31267.0 at $18.21 per share on Nov 18. The President, Washington National had earlier sold another 46,000 CNO shares valued at $838884.0 on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $18.24 per share. Sievert Frederick James (Director) sold 9,415 shares at $15.94 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $150075.0 while Zimpfer Matthew J., (EVP and General Counsel) sold 15,112 shares on May 14 for $249499.0 with each share fetching $16.51.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), on the other hand, is trading around $1.67 with a market cap of $130.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBEV’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at New Age Beverages Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 901,109 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.86M shares after the latest sales, with 8.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.60% with a share float percentage of 67.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Age Beverages Corporation having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company.