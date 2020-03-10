Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Inseego Corp. (INSG), Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares are -30.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.10% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -21.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.03% and -31.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 11, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the INSG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on May 24, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the INSG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.42. The forecasts give the Inseego Corp. stock a price target range of $9.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.21% or 21.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.08, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.18, up 8.20% from -$0.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,274,395 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,381. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 3,900,000 INSG shares valued at $18.72 million on Jul 10. The shares were sold at $4.80 per share.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH), on the other hand, is trading around $10.48 with a market cap of $3.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Farfetch Limited (FTCH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTCH’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -38.00%

Major holders

Insiders own 19.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 170.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farfetch Limited having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 39.24 million shares worth more than $406.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 15.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 28.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.53 million and represent 11.04% of shares outstanding.