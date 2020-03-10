Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Spherix Incorporated (SPEX), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares are 143.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 96.34% or $1.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +395.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.67% down YTD and 190.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 161.79% and 215.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.00. The forecasts give the Spherix Incorporated stock a price target range of $1822.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1822.10. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 99.82% or 99.82%.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), on the other hand, is trading around $14.71 with a market cap of $720.35M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -17.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $179.1 million. This represented a 54.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $390.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.65 billion from $2.62 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $403.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $259.1 million, significantly higher than the $214.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Cincinnati Bell Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 81,959 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,659 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 47.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cincinnati Bell Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company.