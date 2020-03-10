Markets

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Spherix Incorporated (SPEX), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

By Winifred Gerald

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares are 143.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 96.34% or $1.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +395.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.67% down YTD and 190.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 161.79% and 215.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.00. The forecasts give the Spherix Incorporated stock a price target range of $1822.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1822.10. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 83.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 99.82% or 99.82%.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), on the other hand, is trading around $14.71 with a market cap of $720.35M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -17.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $179.1 million. This represented a 54.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $390.4 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.65 billion from $2.62 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $403.8 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $259.1 million, significantly higher than the $214.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $35.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Cincinnati Bell Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 81,959 shares. Insider sales totaled 87,659 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 47.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cincinnati Bell Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Markets

Check out this: Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is on the verge of a huge rally

Richard Addington - 0
Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is -51.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) turns bearish with loss of -4.84 points

Sue Brooks - 0
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) is -56.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.09 and a...
Read more
Markets

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Zillow Group Inc. (Z), StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are -2.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.88% or -$4.38 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Top attractive stock of the week – Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a...
Read more

Check out this: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is on the verge of a huge rally

Companies Andrew Francis - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is -19.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.59 and a...
Read more

Is Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) is 64.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a...
Read more

Recent

Who is the Top Investor In GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) is -17.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of...
Read more

A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -39.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and...
Read more

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: iQIYI Inc. (IQ), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are 10.66% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.81% or -$0.43 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us