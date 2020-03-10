Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: United Rentals Inc. (URI), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are -40.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.45% or -$16.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.33% down YTD and -35.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.13% and -35.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, UBS recommended the URI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 08, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the URI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $98.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $174.54. The forecasts give the United Rentals Inc. stock a price target range of $249.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.3 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 60.26% or 23.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.30% in the current quarter to $3.16, down from the $3.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $20.19, up 2.80% from $19.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.38 and $5.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $21.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 346,582 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 314,993. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 69,816 and 52,686 in purchases and sales respectively.

KNEELAND MICHAEL, a Director at the company, sold 22,999 shares worth $3.47 million at $151.08 per share on Nov 07. The SVP, Business Development had earlier sold another 20,000 URI shares valued at $3.22 million on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $160.95 per share. KNEELAND MICHAEL (Director) sold 12,000 shares at $146.82 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $1.76 million while Papastavrou Jason D, (Director) sold 3,036 shares on Nov 05 for $455547.0 with each share fetching $150.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), on the other hand, is trading around $42.12 with a market cap of $9.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XRAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $474.9 million. This represented a 57.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.6 billion from $8.37 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.0 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $632.8 million, significantly higher than the $499.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 20,809 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,466 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 739.61k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 220.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. having a total of 819 institutions that hold shares in the company.