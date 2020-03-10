Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET), Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares are -72.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -42.12% or -$3.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -68.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -58.17% and -69.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, National Bank Financial recommended the VET stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VET stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $4.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.50. The forecasts give the Vermilion Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $26.06 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.46 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 82.81% or 33.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,150.00% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.45, up 21.10% from -$1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.61 for the next year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), on the other hand, is trading around $9.12 with a market cap of $1.60B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.58% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MUR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 77 times at Murphy Oil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 697,076 shares. Insider sales totaled 323,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.42M shares after the latest sales, with 7.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 143.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Murphy Oil Corporation having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 20.4 million shares worth more than $546.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 12.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $448.93 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.