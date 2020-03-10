Finance

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

By Sue Brooks

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) shares are -9.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.82% or -$2.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.26% down YTD and -5.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.40% and -9.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Liberum recommended the AZN stock is a Buy, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on November 22, 2019. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AZN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 3 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.05. The forecasts give the AstraZeneca PLC stock a price target range of $69.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $38.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.74 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.53% or -18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.70% in the current quarter to $0.43, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 8.70% from $1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.48 for the next year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), on the other hand, is trading around $7.56 with a market cap of $1.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Frontline Ltd. (FRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FRO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 28.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.52 million. This represented a 80.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $187.64 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.08 billion from $3.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.23 million while total current assets were at $308.25 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $171.29 million, significantly higher than the $11.48 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.08 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.10% with a share float percentage of 92.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline Ltd.

