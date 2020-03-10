Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares are -91.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -68.08% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -89.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -80.14% and -86.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Siebert Williams Shank recommended the CPE stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CPE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.31. The forecasts give the Callon Petroleum Company stock a price target range of $8.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.5 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 95.18% or 72.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.11, up 154.00% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,841,880 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 154,682. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,485,694 and 61,728 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, a Director at the company, bought 200,000 shares worth $391800.0 at $1.96 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 CPE shares valued at $178700.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $1.79 per share. WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $2.05 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $205000.0 while WEBSTER STEVEN A, (Director) bought 250,000 shares on Mar 02 for $525150.0 with each share fetching $2.10.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.22 with a market cap of $681.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OVV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Ovintiv Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 465,693 shares. Insider sales totaled 254,403 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 257.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovintiv Inc. having a total of 595 institutions that hold shares in the company.