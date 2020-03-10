Exploring Strategic Opportunities: HEXO Corp. (HEXO), Nucor Corporation (NUE)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares are -40.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.88% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -54.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.43% and -28.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 21, 2020, Jefferies recommended the HEXO stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the HEXO stock is a “Underweight”. 6 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.94. The forecasts give the HEXO Corp. stock a price target range of $2.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.76. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 63.98% or -23.68%.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $34.72 with a market cap of $10.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nucor Corporation (NUE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NUE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 30,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,045 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.