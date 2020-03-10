Exploring Strategic Opportunities: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) shares are -19.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.86% or -$12.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.84% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.69% down YTD and -14.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.69% and -22.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the IQV stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the IQV stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $124.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $186.06. The forecasts give the IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $200.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $163.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.35 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.0% or 23.93%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.63, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.26, up 7.20% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.68 and $1.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 517,066 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,626,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,346 and 4,028,699 in purchases and sales respectively.

Knightly Kevin C, sold 5,688 shares worth $939032.0 at $165.09 per share on Feb 19. The insider had earlier sold another 2,191 IQV shares valued at $358075.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $163.43 per share. STAUB W RICHARDsold 14,550 shares at $163.77 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $2.38 million while TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, (Director) sold 2,996,172 shares on Feb 13 for $492.27 million with each share fetching $164.30.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), on the other hand, is trading around $16.87 with a market cap of $7.40B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LBTYK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.27 billion. This represented a 23.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.98 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.94 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.05 billion from $48.18 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.59 billion, significantly lower than the $5.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.34 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Liberty Global plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 512,517 shares. Insider sales totaled 227,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 30.41M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty Global plc having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 52.39 million shares worth more than $1.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 11.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 37.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $826.96 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.