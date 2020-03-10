Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares are -70.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.39% or -$0.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -70.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.90% and -60.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 23, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PEI stock is a Sell, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 16, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.00 to suggest that the PEI stock is a “Moderate Buy”. 4 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.45. The forecasts give the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 71.64% or 58.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -314.30% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.46, up 9.20% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 902,627 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 327,318. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 634,627 and 171,316 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROBERTS JOHN JOSEPH, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $54800.0 at $5.48 per share on Sep 19. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 PEI shares valued at $11400.0 on Sep 20. The shares were bought at $5.70 per share. DeMarco Michael J. (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $5.53 per share on Sep 19 for a total of $55257.0 while PIZZI CHARLES P, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Sep 18 for $53399.0 with each share fetching $5.34.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.55 with a market cap of $243.12M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at W&T Offshore Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 918,791 shares. Insider sales totaled 360,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 48.86M shares after the latest sales, with 9.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 33.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.40% with a share float percentage of 91.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10.33 million shares worth more than $57.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.15 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.