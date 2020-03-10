Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Tiffany & Co. (TIF), QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares are -2.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.00% or -$2.66 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.26% down YTD and -2.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.72% and -3.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Jefferies recommended the TIF stock is a Hold, while earlier, Guggenheim had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 25, 2019. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TIF stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $130.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $132.21. The forecasts give the Tiffany & Co. stock a price target range of $135.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 1.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 3.67% or -18.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.50% in the current quarter to $1.77, up from the $1.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.6, down 0.00% from $4.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 112 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 59 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 929,614 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,020,639. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 853,253 and 720,587 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davey Andrea, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 8,841 shares worth $1.18 million at $133.63 per share on Dec 30. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 10,310 TIF shares valued at $1.38 million on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $133.68 per share. Harlan Leigh M. (SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT) sold 83,063 shares at $133.57 per share on Dec 30 for a total of $11.1 million while Bogliolo Alessandro, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 276,046 shares on Dec 30 for $36.87 million with each share fetching $133.57.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $41.33 with a market cap of $9.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.14 and spell out a less modest performance – a -14.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QGEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -1.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $200.48 million. This represented a 51.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $413.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.24 billion from $5.14 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $237.45 million while total current assets were at $1.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $330.84 million, significantly lower than the $359.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $212.89 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.20% with a share float percentage of 223.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QIAGEN N.V. having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company.