Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Twilio Inc. (TWLO), McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) shares are -5.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.57% or -$8.72 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -4.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.53% and -21.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TWLO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 31, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the TWLO stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $93.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $144.82. The forecasts give the Twilio Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 35.75.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.1, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.17, up 31.00% from $0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 202,611 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,732,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,868 and 43,609 in purchases and sales respectively.

DALZELL RICHARD L, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $63937.0 at $127.87 per share on Feb 18. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 4,497 TWLO shares valued at $567729.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $126.25 per share. Chew Chee (Chief Product Officer) sold 7,520 shares at $127.62 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $959731.0 while Smith Karyn, (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,608 shares on Feb 18 for $204992.0 with each share fetching $127.48.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.86 with a market cap of $356.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MUX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -51.90%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at McEwen Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 73.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 319.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.85 million shares worth more than $22.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.91 million and represent 3.24% of shares outstanding.