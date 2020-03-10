Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) shares are -10.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.85% or $0.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -4.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.07% and -1.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Jefferies recommended the YUMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 06, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the YUMC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.99. The forecasts give the Yum China Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $57.87 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.81 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.82% or -8.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.60% in the current quarter to -$0.26, down from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -9.20% from $1.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 357,943 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 258,984. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yuen Aiken, a Chief People Officer at the company, sold 2,081 shares worth $91628.0 at $44.03 per share on Nov 27. The Chief Development Officer had earlier sold another 15,683 YUMC shares valued at $705735.0 on Dec 06. The shares were sold at $45.00 per share. Ai Angela (Chief Development Officer) sold 13,477 shares at $44.74 per share on Aug 29 for a total of $602907.0 while Pant Muktesh, (Director) sold 88,184 shares on Jun 20 for $4.04 million with each share fetching $45.76.

Palatin Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PTN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.49 with a market cap of $112.47M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Palatin Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.80% with a share float percentage of 221.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palatin Technologies Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company.