GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) picks momentum as shares drop -40.95%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) is -64.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $17.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 30.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is -38.66% and -52.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -21.75% at the moment leaves the stock -68.41% off its SMA200. GLOG registered -77.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.35.

The stock witnessed a -41.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.89%, and is -40.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $307.54M and $668.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.68. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.31% and -79.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $173.75M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), with 10.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.59% while institutional investors hold 47.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.12M, and float is at 70.68M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 41.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 3.62 million shares valued at $35.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.48% of the GLOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.38 million shares valued at $33.04 million to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.55 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $24.95 million, while Eagle Global Advisors LLC holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $21.95 million.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -27.00% down over the past 12 months. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is -89.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.