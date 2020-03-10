GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) stock Plunged by -19.80 yesterday

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) is -84.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $23.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLOP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 52.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -42.80% and -75.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -19.80% at the moment leaves the stock -85.83% off its SMA200. GLOP registered -89.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.78.

The stock witnessed a -54.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.29%, and is -39.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has a market worth around $134.10M and $378.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.55. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -19.53% and -89.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $90.01M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -178.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), with 13.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.61% while institutional investors hold 53.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.11M, and float is at 34.39M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 39.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.35 million shares valued at $67.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the GLOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.65 million shares valued at $41.37 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.5 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $39.03 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $26.9 million.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -27.00% down over the past 12 months. Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is -59.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -64.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.