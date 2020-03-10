Genprex Inc. (GNPX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) is 790.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -27.78% and 37.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -25.39% at the moment leaves the stock 148.88% off its SMA200. GNPX registered 93.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 219.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.15.

The stock witnessed a 114.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 859.60%, and is -40.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.60% over the week and 26.82% over the month.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $102.66M. Distance from 52-week low is 1133.77% and -59.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genprex Inc. (GNPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -253.40% this year.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc. (GNPX), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.00% while institutional investors hold 16.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.02M, and float is at 24.99M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 12.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 443441.0 shares valued at $141901.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.35% of the GNPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 200709.0 shares valued at $64226.0 to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INTL FCSTONE INC. which holds 35150.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $11248.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 15027.0 with a market value of $4808.0.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genprex Inc. (GNPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.