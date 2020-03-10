Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) Vs. VMware Inc. (VMW): Which Is Riskier?

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares are -37.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.45% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.73% down YTD and -26.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.67% and -34.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the GSAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Chardan Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 09, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GSAT stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.32. The forecasts give the Globalstar Inc. stock a price target range of $0.53 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.53. The consensus price with its two limits represent an upside potential of 39.62% or 39.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -300.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 1.00% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,907,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 381,677. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,395,950 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Monroe James III, a Director at the company, bought 570,000 shares worth $279300.0 at $0.49 per share on Dec 20. The Director had earlier bought another 9,727 GSAT shares valued at $4864.0 on Dec 23. The shares were bought at $0.50 per share. Monroe James III (Director) bought 1,500,000 shares at $0.45 per share on Dec 19 for a total of $675000.0 while Monroe James III, (Director) bought 750,000 shares on Dec 18 for $322500.0 with each share fetching $0.43.

VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), on the other hand, is trading around $109.45 with a market cap of $46.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $167.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VMware Inc. (VMW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VMW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.65 billion. This represented a 32.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.46 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.81 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.0 billion from $20.37 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.0 while total current assets were at $4.64 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.78 billion, significantly higher than the $2.65 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at VMware Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 17,439 shares. Insider sales totaled 203,982 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 119.24M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.70% with a share float percentage of 70.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VMware Inc. having a total of 817 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $753.05 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.