Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) picks momentum as shares drop -25.18%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) is -43.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $9.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUPV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 16.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -27.60% and -34.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -18.75% at the moment leaves the stock -50.82% off its SMA200. SUPV registered -72.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.21.

The stock witnessed a -33.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.91%, and is -25.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $234.98M and $590.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.78 and Fwd P/E is 2.81. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.56% and -76.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $128.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), with 16.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.55% while institutional investors hold 19.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.97M, and float is at 65.64M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 16.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kora Management LP with over 2.39 million shares valued at $8.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.29% of the SUPV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is RWC Asset Management LLP with 1.25 million shares valued at $4.59 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 1.18 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $4.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 832971.0 with a market value of $3.07 million.