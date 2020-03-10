Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Elastic N.V. (ESTC), Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) shares are -13.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.91% or -$8.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -13.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.21% and -19.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the ESTC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ESTC stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $96.92. The forecasts give the Elastic N.V. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $82.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.36 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.03% or 31.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.31, down from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.13, up 55.90% from -$1.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 102 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 269 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,776,321 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,430,897. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 210,362 and 179,308 in purchases and sales respectively.

Katz Aaron, a Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $1.73 million at $69.34 per share on Feb 04. The CEO and Chairman had earlier sold another 10,000 ESTC shares valued at $713533.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $71.35 per share. Kluge Kevin (SVP of Engineering) sold 25,000 shares at $65.36 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $1.63 million while Banon Shay, (CEO and Chairman) sold 10,000 shares on Feb 03 for $653539.0 with each share fetching $65.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), on the other hand, is trading around $15.04 with a market cap of $7.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MLCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%

Major holders

Insiders own 33.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.90% with a share float percentage of 480.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 37.43 million shares worth more than $904.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 14.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.13 million and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.