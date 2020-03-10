Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Etsy Inc. (ETSY), Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are 32.05% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.54% or -$2.15 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 42.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.58% and 18.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the ETSY stock is a Hold, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ETSY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.11. The forecasts give the Etsy Inc. stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $41.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.51 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.0% or -42.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 56.20% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 28.70% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 93 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 413,997 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 550,986. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 104,784 and 258,458 in purchases and sales respectively.

Simeone Jill, a General Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 1,701 shares worth $102911.0 at $60.50 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 5,209 ETSY shares valued at $314385.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $60.35 per share. BURNS M MICHELE (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $62.50 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $125000.0 while Silverman Josh, (President & CEO) sold 25,000 shares on Mar 04 for $1.5 million with each share fetching $60.00.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), on the other hand, is trading around $159.28 with a market cap of $40.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $173.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 8.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dollar General Corporation (DG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Dollar General Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 1,287 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 402.27k shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.10% with a share float percentage of 254.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar General Corporation having a total of 1,324 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.3 million shares worth more than $3.95 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.94 billion and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.