Industry

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

By Richard Addington

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE: GGN) shares are -20.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.94% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -19.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.18% and -18.12% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), on the other hand, is trading around $202.68 with a market cap of $27.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $363.66 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.31k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 74.35% with a share float percentage of 125.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Pacific Railway Limited having a total of 770 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TCI Fund Management Ltd with over 10.98 million shares worth more than $2.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, TCI Fund Management Ltd held 8.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 8.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 billion and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

