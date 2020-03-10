Companies

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

By Sue Brooks

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares are -85.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -40.08% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -81.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -56.17% and -76.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Siebert Williams Shank recommended the LPI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 09, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the LPI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.22. The forecasts give the Laredo Petroleum Inc. stock a price target range of $5.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 86.96 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 92.42% or 44.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.6, down -1.40% from $0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,830,777 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 754,145. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 471,159 and 71,784 in purchases and sales respectively.

Albrecht William E, a Director at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $99485.0 at $0.99 per share on Feb 28. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 LPI shares valued at $100000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $1.00 per share. WARBURG PINCUS LLC (10% Owner) sold 69,874 shares at $2.76 per share on Aug 12 for a total of $192852.0.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.51 with a market cap of $1.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RIG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Transocean Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 899,886 shares. Insider sales totaled 333,551 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.36M shares after the latest sales, with 2.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.80% with a share float percentage of 571.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 516 institutions that hold shares in the company.

