Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Yandex N.V. (YNDX), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares are -21.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.34% or -$5.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.30% and -28.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2018, Jefferies recommended the YNDX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 18, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the YNDX stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3310.10. The forecasts give the Yandex N.V. stock a price target range of $3844.74 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2701.41. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 98.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 99.11% or 98.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.40% in the current quarter to $27.28, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $109.74, up 30.30% from $70.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $20.43 and $33.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $153.67 for the next year.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), on the other hand, is trading around $1215.79 with a market cap of $849.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1611.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $53.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOOGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.10%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 143 times at Alphabet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 34 times and accounting for 258,661 shares. Insider sales totaled 179,730 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 109 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -75.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 975.95k shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 620.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphabet Inc. having a total of 3,712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.94 million shares worth more than $30.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.37 billion and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.