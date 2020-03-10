Heat Check: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Vs. WillScot Corporation (WSC)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) shares are -20.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.11% or -$3.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.52% down YTD and -19.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.18% and -17.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the AEM stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AEM stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.89. The forecasts give the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock a price target range of $75.21 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.36 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.46% or 1.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.3, up 20.00% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.71 for the next year.

WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.15 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the WillScot Corporation (WSC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WSC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $108.07 million. This represented a 60.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $270.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.9 billion from $2.81 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $292.59 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $172.57 million, significantly higher than the $37.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-40.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at WillScot Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 9,250 shares. Insider sales totaled 250,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 52.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 47.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.60% with a share float percentage of 58.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WillScot Corporation having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 7.75 million shares worth more than $143.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $92.82 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.